MELBOURNE, Australia — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson let a sizable lead slip away amid problems with his serving arm and lost to 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open's second round.

The No. 5-seeded Anderson was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2017 and had won all three previous matchups against the 39th-ranked Tiafoe.

But after trailing by a set and 3-0 in the second, Tiafoe turned this match around to get to the third round at a major for the second time.

Anderson received repeated visits from a trainer for his bothersome right arm.