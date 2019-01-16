Madison Keys is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.

Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up who has made the semifinals in three of the last five majors, will next play No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei also advanced by beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-4. The Taiwanese player will take on either U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka or Tamara Zidansek in the third round.