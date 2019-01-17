Venus Williams Finishes Alizé Cornet in Final Set, Through to Third Round at Australian Open

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Venus Williams defeated Alizé Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open.

By Associated Press
January 17, 2019

Venus Williams has advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win over Alize Cornet.

After Cornet won the second set on her third set point, major winner Williams was relentless in the third to clinch the match in 2 hours, 18 minutes.

This tournament marks Williams’ 19th main draw appearance at the Australian Open to lead active players, and an open-era record 81st overall Grand Slam.

The last time Williams and Cornet met at a major was also in the second round at the Australian Open in 2013, when Williams won in straight sets.

The 38-year-old Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles but never in Australia, where she has been a runner-up twice.

