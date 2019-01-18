MELBOURNE, Australia — Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, his first appearance in the Round of 16 at any Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old American beat 34-year-old Andreas Seppi 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Court 3, where matches began 2 1-2 hours late because of morning rain.

The No. 39-ranked Tiafoe beat fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson in four sets in the second round, and followed it up with a biceps-slapping celebration that drew plenty of attention. He brought another celebration out for his most recent win.

Do you think Tiafoe was hyped to reach the round of 16? pic.twitter.com/mhzGihJ7aN — SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) January 18, 2019

He will next play 20th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4 earlier Friday.