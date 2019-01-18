Frances Tiafoe Reaches Fourth Round of a Major for First Time After Grueling Five-Setter

Frances Tiafoe gutted out a grueling five-set win to reach the Round of 16 at a major for the first time in his young career.

By Associated Press
January 18, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, his first appearance in the Round of 16 at any Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old American beat 34-year-old Andreas Seppi 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Court 3, where matches began 2 1-2 hours late because of morning rain.

The No. 39-ranked Tiafoe beat fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson in four sets in the second round, and followed it up with a biceps-slapping celebration that drew plenty of attention. He brought another celebration out for his most recent win.

He will next play 20th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4 earlier Friday.

