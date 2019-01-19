No. 3 seed Roger Federer will face No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, Jan. 20 in Round of 16 of the 2019 Australian Open.

Federer, 37, has cruised thus far in the Australian Open. He defeated all three opponents in straight sets, most recently beating American Taylor Fritz on Thursday.

Tsitsipas has won each of his past three matches in four sets. Tsitsipas defeated No. 19 Nikoloz Basialshvili on Thursday, winning the 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

The two will meet at Rod Laver Arena.

How to watch the match:

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the match live online through the Australian Open's website.