MELBOURNE, Australia — Milos Raonic has beaten racket-smashing No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on his fourth match point to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time.

The big-serving Canadian had his serve broken in the opening game but responded by winning the next eight games to go up a break in the second set. After falling behind 4-1 in the second, Zverev had just about enough.

The 21-year-old German sat down in his courtside chair and destroyed his racket by whacking it against the ground eight times—and then tossing it aside.

Maybe Alexander Zverev is a Saints or Chiefs fan?



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/M3MUB9HrE2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2019

He was warned for racket abuse after the display and, after dropping the set two games later, he left the court and went to the locker room.

Just like that, @milosraonic is up two sets to love.



The 16th seed takes the second set against Alexander Zverev, 6-1.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gQhOr2NC7y — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2019

When he returned, he only dropped one point on his serve until the eighth game, but suddenly things went haywire again when he faced two match points. Zverev composed himself to save those two break points and led in the tiebreaker until Raonic went on a roll.

From 3-1 down, Raonic rallied to get to 6-4 and missed one more match point before finally converting.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up will face either No. 11 Borna Coric or No. 28 Lucas Pouille in the quarterfinals.