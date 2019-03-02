Roger Federer Wins 100th Career ATP Title at Dubai

Federer joined American Jimmy Connors as the second man to claim 100 titles.

By Emily Caron
March 02, 2019

Roger Federer claimed his 100th career ATP title on Saturday with a 6–4, 6–4 win over 20-year-old Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Championships.

Federer, 37, set up a title match against Tsitsipas by defeating Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in just 67 minutes in the semifinals on Friday. Tsitsipas made it to the final round with a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win over Gael Monfils.

Tsitsipas won the Open 13 in Marseille last week for the second title of his career.

Saturday's win was not only a repeat of Federer's Australian Open meeting with Tsitsipas, who surprised the Swiss veteran player in four sets on his way to the semifinals, but it also marks Federer's eighth title in Dubai.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second man in the Open Era to claim 100 titles, joining American Jimmy Connors. Connors finished his career with 109 wins.

