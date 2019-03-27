Federer Cruises Into Miami Quarters; Halep on Brink of Return to No. 1

Federer had no trouble getting past Daniil Medvedev, needing just 61 minutes for a 6-4, 6-2 victory. 

By Associated Press
March 27, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Roger Federer is finally through to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

The fourth-seeded Federer had little trouble defeating 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 in 61 minutes on Wednesday, earning the three-time Miami champion a spot in the quarters against sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson.

The Federer-Medvedev match was originally scheduled for Tuesday and wound up being delayed a day by rain. That means if Federer is to win the tournament, he'll need to win four matches in a five-day span.

Federer broke Medvedev in the ninth game of the opening set, survived being down 0-40 to close out that set on his serve and then broke the Russian again in the first game of the second set.

Also Wednesday, women's No. 2 seed Simona Halep defeated 18th-seeded Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Halep won the final six games against Qiang and would return to No. 1 in the world if she wins her semifinal match.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message