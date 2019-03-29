Isner Tops Auger-Aliassime to Get Back to Miami Open Final

Isner, the defending champion, beat the 18-year-old Canadian 7-6, 7-6 to reach the final. He'll face either Roger Federer or Denis Shapovalov. 

By Associated Press
March 29, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Defending champion John Isner earned a return trip to the Miami Open final by hitting 21 aces and defeating 18-year-old Canadian qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Friday.

Isner won his only ATP Masters title a year ago. His opponent Sunday will be the winner of the second semifinal between three-time champion Roger Federer and another Canadian teenager, 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov.

''It's amazing,'' the 33-year-old Isner told the crowd after his victory. ''I said before the tournament the chances were I would not defend my title. I'm very, very happy.''

Auger-Aliassime served for both sets, but Isner broke each time by taking advantage of double-faults, and used his big serve to control the tiebreakers. Nine of the 10 sets Isner has played in the tournament have gone to a tiebreaker, and he has won each one.

Auger-Aliassime had been 5-0 previously against Top 20 opponents, and was the youngest male semifinalist in the tournament's 35-year history. He'll jump to a career-best No. 33 in next week's rankings.

But he'll need steadier nerves to fulfill his potential as a future Grand Slam champion.

Isner lost serve for only the third time in the tournament to fall behind early. Auger-Aliassime served at 5-4 but double-faulted into the net three times, including on break point.

There was a repeat in the second set. Auger-Aliassime served at 5-3, double-faulted once and hit a swinging volley into the net on break point.

Each lapse led to a tiebreaker, and Isner has been unbeatable of late in such situations, after arriving at Miami with a 7-10 record in tiebreakers this year. He finished strong against Auger-Aliassime, whacking three aces in the final tiebreaker, the last on a 140 mph serve that was his fastest of the match.

''I'm playing well,'' Isner said. ''Keep it up and see what happens.''

The women's final Saturday will match No. 5 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic against No. 12 Ashleigh Barty of Australia

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message