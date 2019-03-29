Roger Federer and Denis Shapovalov will battle in the Miami Open semifinals on Friday. The match from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Federer has cruised to the semifinals in his last three matches, including a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday. He has three Miami Open titles, with the last championship coming in 2017.

Shapovalov enters Friday night searching for his first career singles title. The 19-year-old Canadian advanced to the semifinals with a three-set victory over Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.

Here's how you can tune into Friday's match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

