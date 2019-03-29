How to Watch Roger Federer vs. Denis Shapovalov: Miami Open Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch Roger Federer vs. Denis Shapovalov in the Miami Open final on Friday night.

By Michael Shapiro
March 29, 2019

Roger Federer and Denis Shapovalov will battle in the Miami Open semifinals on Friday. The match from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Federer has cruised to the semifinals in his last three matches, including a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday. He has three Miami Open titles, with the last championship coming in 2017. 

Shapovalov enters Friday night searching for his first career singles title. The 19-year-old Canadian advanced to the semifinals with a three-set victory over Frances Tiafoe on Thursday. 

Here's how you can tune into Friday's match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message