Petra Kvitova Beats Anett Kontaveit to Win Porsche Grand Prix, Captures Second Title of 2019

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian.

By Associated Press
April 28, 2019

STUTTGART, Germany — Third-seeded Petra Kvitova beat No. 8 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Czech clinched her second title of the year after winning Sydney in January.

Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian.

''I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job,'' Kvitova said.

The 23-year-old Kontaveit advanced to her fifth WTA final after top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message