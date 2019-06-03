Djokovic Reaches 10th Straight Roland Garros Quarterfinal

Like Federer and Nadal the day before him, Djokovic booked his spot in the quarterfinals with a stress-free, straight-set victory. 

By Associated Press
June 03, 2019

PARIS — Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that.

Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors.

The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016.

Djokovic hasn't dropped a set through four matches this year. But he also has not faced a seeded player yet.

His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

