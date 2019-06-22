Roger Federer Has Chance at Another Halle Open Title With Final Against David Goffin

Thomas F. Starke/Getty Images

Federer already has the best grass-court record in the Open era with 18 titles, and the 37-year-old can set a personal record with his 10th at a single event in Halle.

By Associated Press
June 22, 2019

HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer will play David Goffin in the final as he bids for a record-extending 10th Halle Open title on Sunday.

Federer defeated the 43rd-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-3 and Goffin brought an end to Matteo Berrettini's eight-match winning streak with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win in the semifinals on Saturday.

Federer had one of his easier matches on his way to his 13th final in Halle, converting three of eight break opportunities without facing any himself.

Goffin had lost six consecutive tour-level semifinals before he saved all three break points he faced to beat Berrettini—who won the Stuttgart Open last Sunday—in 1 hour and 37 minutes. Berrettini had won 83 of his previous 84 service games before their semifinal.

Goffin has won only one of his eight previous meetings with Federer, who lost last year's final at the grass-court tournament to Borna Coric.

Federer already has the best grass-court record in the Open era with 18 titles, and the 37-year-old can set a personal record with his 10th at a single event in Halle.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message