WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic can make tennis look easy, and he can make opponents look bad.

The defending champion did a bit of both on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

Despite the straightforward score, however, Djokovic was short of perfection as he moves toward a fifth title at the All England Club. His serve was broken twice, once in each of the first two sets.

''There were some moments in the match where maybe I could have done better,'' the top-seeded Serb said. ''Dropped a couple of times my serve.''

The service hiccups didn't really matter, though, because Djokovic made up for it by breaking Kudla multiple times in each set - seven in total.

Djokovic will next face Hubert Hurkacz on Friday, and then could face 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday if they both reach the fourth round. Auger-Aliassime, who on Monday became the first male player born in the 2000s to win a Grand Slam match, defeated Corentin Moutet of France 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.