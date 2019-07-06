WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

The seven-time champion defeated the 18th-seeded German 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. Williams beat Goerges in straight sets in the semifinals at the All England Club last year before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final.

The 11th-seeded Williams will next play Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday in the fourth round.

Top-seeded Ash Barty also advanced, beating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court. The Australian will next face another unseeded player on Monday, Alison Riske of the United States.