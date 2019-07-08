Coco Gauff spent her first week at Wimbledon looking like the future of American tennis as she took out Venus Williams, among others en route to the fourth round. Her second week, however, lasted just a few hours—Gauff fell to seventh-seeded Simona Halep Monday morning, 3-6, 3-6, ending her run on the grass at the All-England Club.

After beating Polona Hercog to set up a Round of 16 battle with Halep, Gauff got plenty of attention of social media, with everyone from Michelle Obama to Joel Embiid chiming in to congratulate the Floridian on a comeback that took nearly three hours.

So while the reaction to her straight-set loss was much more muted, people still had praise for Gauff.

Thanks to @CocoGauff !!! Hope we get to watch you kick ass for the next 20+ years. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 8, 2019

Your journey is far from over, @CocoGauff. Looking forward to watching your future successes on the court and off. #BigFan https://t.co/HHq3H4Xwrg — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 8, 2019

Tough outcome today but very excited to watch @CocoGauff for many years to come. https://t.co/nQNGkjmzEm — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) July 8, 2019

Before the match, Gauff's father and coach, Corey, gave her a simple send-off as she headed onto the court.

And there were plenty of folks in Delray Beach, Fla., watching Coco from her dad's sports bar.

The Coco Gauff watch party observes the start of her match. pic.twitter.com/aG7KkZC6hI — Jake Elman (@JakeElman97) July 8, 2019

“We are proud of you” chant runs through Delray bar of Coco Gauff’s dad after her loss pic.twitter.com/hXiT60V8Xr — Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) July 8, 2019

What could be next for Gauff? She's allowed to play five more pro events between now and her next birthday, which will be on March 13, 2020. In all likelihood, her next pro event will come in August, when she takes to the courts in Queens for the U.S. Open. And with a chance to play in front of American crowds, expect the excitement for Coco to only get louder.