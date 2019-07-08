Coco Gauff's Wimbledon Run Comes to An End, Still Draws Praise on Social Media

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Even as the 15-year-old's wild ride came to a close Monday, plenty were praising the young, budding star.

By Mitchell Gladstone
July 08, 2019

Coco Gauff spent her first week at Wimbledon looking like the future of American tennis as she took out Venus Williams, among others en route to the fourth round. Her second week, however, lasted just a few hours—Gauff fell to seventh-seeded Simona Halep Monday morning, 3-6, 3-6, ending her run on the grass at the All-England Club.

After beating Polona Hercog to set up a Round of 16 battle with Halep, Gauff got plenty of attention of social media, with everyone from Michelle Obama to Joel Embiid chiming in to congratulate the Floridian on a comeback that took nearly three hours.

So while the reaction to her straight-set loss was much more muted, people still had praise for Gauff.

Before the match, Gauff's father and coach, Corey, gave her a simple send-off as she headed onto the court.

And there were plenty of folks in Delray Beach, Fla., watching Coco from her dad's sports bar.

What could be next for Gauff? She's allowed to play five more pro events between now and her next birthday, which will be on March 13, 2020. In all likelihood, her next pro event will come in August, when she takes to the courts in Queens for the U.S. Open. And with a chance to play in front of American crowds, expect the excitement for Coco to only get louder.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message