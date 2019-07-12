Federer Defeats Nadal to Reach Wimbledon Final; Djokovic Next

Getty Images

Federer booked his spot in the final with a 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Nadal. He'll face Novak Djokovic on Sunday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 12, 2019

Eleven years later, Roger Federer got his revenge. 

In the first matchup between the legends at the All England Club since their epic 2008 final, Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon semifinals.  

"I thought the biggest points in the match went my way," the eight-time Wimbledon champion said after the match. 

His reward? A date with Novak Djokovic, who needed four sets to beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the first semifinal on Centre Court. Federer will be chasing his 21st major in Sunday's final, while Djokovic will be after No. 16.

The second Grand Slam semifinal in five weeks between Federer, 37, and Nadal, 33—the two faced off at the French Open, where Nadal won in straight sets—started with 12 straight holds before Federer played a terrific tiebreak to get his nose in front.

Next came a shocking drop in form from Federer, and Nadal pounced on the opportunity to level the match. He won the second set 6-1, the most lopsided set the two have ever played at Wimbledon. 

But Federer steadied himself in the third, thanks mainly to his effective first serve, and got his nose out in front with an early break. Nadal could not get back on serve and Federer won 6-3 to get within one set of the final. 

It was a similar story in the fourth, as Federer broke at 1-1 to bring the finish line within reach. He had two match points while Nadal was serving at 3-5, but the Spaniard, as he always seems to do, dug deep and managed to hold. Federer had to serve it out. 

It was anything but routine. Nadal saved another two match points with breathtaking backhand winners. Federer finally clinched it on his fifth match point of the match and let out a scream upon reaching his 12th Wimbledon final. 

"It was a joy to play today," Federer said. "I'm very, very excited, to say the least." 

