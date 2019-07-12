Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon 2019

Find out how to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal square off in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 12. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 12, 2019

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will battle in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. First serve from Centre Court is slated for 10 a.m. ET. 

Friday's match marks the duo's 40th all-time meeting and their fourth matchup at Wimbledon. Federer leads the Wimbledon series 2–1, but Nadal seized the last match with a four-set victory in the 2008 final. Nadal holds a 10–3 all-time edge in Grand Slam matches. 

Nadal has cruised through his past three matches, including a straight-set win over Sam Querrey on Tuesday. Federer has tallied a trio of three-set victories in the tournament, needing four sets to dispatch Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. 

Federer enters Friday eyeing his 21st Grand Slam title and his eighth Wimbledon. He holds the all-time men's record for both Grand Slams and Wimbledon crowns.

Nadal is chasing Federer for the all-time Grand Slam mark. The Spaniard has 18 career Grand Slams, second all-time. He has won a record 12 French Opens, taking home the Wimbledon trophy in 2008 and 2010.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN 

      Modal message