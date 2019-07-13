Cabal, Farah Become First Colombians to Win a Grand Slam Men's Doubles Title

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombians to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title after their nearly Wimbledon final win took nearly five hours. 

July 13, 2019

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombians to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title, beating France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in a Wimbledon final that lasted just under 5 hours and concluded under the Centre Court roof.

The retractable cover was closed after the fourth set, which finished at about 8 p.m. after the teams had been playing for more than 4 hours.

The match went on so long that the women's doubles final that was supposed to follow in the tournament's main stadium was postponed until Sunday.

Mahut was visited by a doctor after getting hit in the face by a ball in the early going. He also went down in the fifth set after taking a ball to the body.

Mahut is no stranger to extended matches: He played in the longest match in tennis history—an 11-hour, 3-minute loss to John Isner in Wimbledon's first round of singles in 2010 that stretched over three days and finished 70-68 in the fifth set.

Wimbledon introduced deciding-set tiebreakers this year, using them at 12-all.

Mahut and Roger-Vasselin were trying to win their first Grand Slam title together. Mahut has won four major doubles trophies with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who played instead with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

