Andy Murray is hoping for a best-case scenario to make his singles comeback at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is an ATP Masters 1000 event that starts August 11.

However, if that date doesn't play out, Murray said he'll wait a little while longer.

"Best-case scenario probably would be Cincinnati, and then if I wasn't able to play in Cincinnati, there's a good chance I would probably wait until after New York because I wouldn't want my first tournament to be playing best of five [sets]," Murray said to reporters.

Murray is playing doubles this week with his brother Jamie at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. He said he felt close to his return to singles after being limited to doubles since he had a hip operation in January. He's also scheduled to play doubles with Feliciano Lopez next week in Canada.

Murray added he needs to "get a little bit more work done in the gym on my cardio."

The 32-year-old last teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

Murray, the former No. 1 singles player, is a three-time Grand Slam champion.