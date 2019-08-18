Madison Keys Wins Cincinnati Title to Take Winning Momentum Into US Open

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By winning her first hardcourt final since the 2017 U.S. Open, Madison Keys be No. 10 when she returns to New York.

By Associated Press
August 18, 2019

MASON, Ohio— Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) for her first Cincinnati championship Sunday, sending her into the U.S. Open on a one-week upswing.

By winning her first hardcourt final since the 2017 U.S. Open, she'll be No. 10 when she returns to New York. Keys entered the tournament on a streak of early flameouts in her last three tournaments.

At 34, Kuznetsova was the oldest finalist in the Western & Southern Open's history. Keys broke her late in both sets to win the title. Kuznetsova beat three top-10 players during the week, her best showing of a season that started late as she recovered from a knee injury.

