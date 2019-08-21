The 2019 U.S. Open will kick off on Aug. 26 as the tennis calendar comes to a close in Flushing, New York.

Novak Djokovic is favored in the men's bracket, and the Serbian is seeking his third major of the year. Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a five-set classic at Wimbledon in July.

Serena Williams leads the women's bracket odds, leading Simona Halep despite losing to Halep in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Williams is seeking her first Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.

So who can you bet on to win the U.S. Open outside of Djokovic and Williams? Check out the full list of 2019 U.S. Open odds below.

All odds provided by Odds Shark.

Men's Odds

Novak Djokovic +125

Rafael Nadal +400

Roger Federer +500

Alexander Zverev +2000

Juan Martin Del Potro +2000

Andy Murray +2500

Dominic Thiem +2500

Martin Cilic +2500

Stefanos Tsitsipas +2500

Kei Nishikori +2800

Nick Kyrgios +2800

Daniil Medvedev +3300

Milos Raonic +3300

Stan Wawrinka +3300

Denis Shapovalov +4000

Karen Kachonov +4000

Kevin Anderson +4000

Felix Auger Aliassime +5000

Grigor Dimitrov +5000

Roberto Bautista-Agut +5000

Women's Odds

Serena Williams +350

Simona Halep +700

Naomi Osaka +800

Ashleigh Barty +1000

Angelique Kerber +1400

Bianca Andreescu +1400

Karolina Pliskova +1400

Petra Kvitova +1600

Elina Svitolina +1800

Sloane Stephens +1800

Cori Gauff +2000

Madison Keys +2200

Amanda Anisimova +2500

Belinda Bencic +2500

Johanna Konta +2500

Kiki Bertens +2500

Aryna Sabalenka +2800

Garbine Muguruza +2800

Maria Sharapova +2800

Victoria Azarenka +2800

Caroline Wozniacki +3300

Marketa Vondrousova +3300

Sofia Kenin +3300

Anastasija Sevastova +4000

Caroline Garcia +4000

Daria Kasatkina +4000

Elise Mertens +5000

Jelena Ostapenko +5000

Julia Goerges +5000

Venus Williams +5000