Novak Djokovic is favored at +125, while Rafael Nadal has the second best odds at +400.
The 2019 U.S. Open will kick off on Aug. 26 as the tennis calendar comes to a close in Flushing, New York.
Novak Djokovic is favored in the men's bracket, and the Serbian is seeking his third major of the year. Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a five-set classic at Wimbledon in July.
Serena Williams leads the women's bracket odds, leading Simona Halep despite losing to Halep in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Williams is seeking her first Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.
So who can you bet on to win the U.S. Open outside of Djokovic and Williams? Check out the full list of 2019 U.S. Open odds below.
All odds provided by Odds Shark.
Men's Odds
Novak Djokovic +125
Rafael Nadal +400
Roger Federer +500
Alexander Zverev +2000
Juan Martin Del Potro +2000
Andy Murray +2500
Dominic Thiem +2500
Martin Cilic +2500
Stefanos Tsitsipas +2500
Kei Nishikori +2800
Nick Kyrgios +2800
Daniil Medvedev +3300
Milos Raonic +3300
Stan Wawrinka +3300
Denis Shapovalov +4000
Karen Kachonov +4000
Kevin Anderson +4000
Felix Auger Aliassime +5000
Grigor Dimitrov +5000
Roberto Bautista-Agut +5000
Women's Odds
Serena Williams +350
Simona Halep +700
Naomi Osaka +800
Ashleigh Barty +1000
Angelique Kerber +1400
Bianca Andreescu +1400
Karolina Pliskova +1400
Petra Kvitova +1600
Elina Svitolina +1800
Sloane Stephens +1800
Cori Gauff +2000
Madison Keys +2200
Amanda Anisimova +2500
Belinda Bencic +2500
Johanna Konta +2500
Kiki Bertens +2500
Aryna Sabalenka +2800
Garbine Muguruza +2800
Maria Sharapova +2800
Victoria Azarenka +2800
Caroline Wozniacki +3300
Marketa Vondrousova +3300
Sofia Kenin +3300
Anastasija Sevastova +4000
Caroline Garcia +4000
Daria Kasatkina +4000
Elise Mertens +5000
Jelena Ostapenko +5000
Julia Goerges +5000
Venus Williams +5000