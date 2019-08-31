Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff will face off in the third round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night.

The 15-year-old Gauff is the youngest American woman to reach this level of the tournament since Jennifer Capriati in 1991. In the second round, Gauff was nearly derailed by Timea Babos after sprinting to an easy 6–2 first set victory. The teenager dropped the second 6–4, but held on in the third set for a 6–2, 4–6, 6–4 win.

Gauff looks to upset world No. 1 Osaka, who is seeking her second-straight US Open title and third career Grand Slam. No woman in the Open era has ever defeated a player who is both the No. 1 seed and defending champion in her debut at a major tournament in 67 attempts.

Osaka, 21, advanced to the third round after beating Magda Linette in a 6-2, 6-4 victory on Thursday. Colin Kapernick and Kobe Bryant sat with her team at Louis Armstrong Stadium to help cheer her to victory. Gauff and Osaka have never played each other, and Saturday night's match could give us a preview of the potential future of women's tennis.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on WatchESPN.