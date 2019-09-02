Team 'McCoco' Is Out of the US Open After a Drubbing by Azarenka and Barty

Team McCoco—comprising of Coco Gauff and Caty McNally and who had become a crowd favorite in Flushing Meadows—is out of the US Open after losing in the third round. 

By Associated Press
September 02, 2019

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff's (doubles) run at the U.S. Open is over.

Two days after she broke down in tears after a straight-set singles loss to top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Gauff and doubles partner Caty McNally fell in the third round to the eighth-seeded team of Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 6-0, 6-1.

They can take at least one positive from the drubbing: Team McCoco—15-year-old Gauff and 17-year-old McNally—was one of the biggest crowd favorites of the U.S. Open. They once again drew a near-capacity crowd for their match, this time on the Grandstand court.

Azarenka and Barty move on to a quarterfinal matchup against the top-seeded team of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

