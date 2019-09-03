Serena Williams Advances to U.S. Open Semifinal With Win Against Wang Qiang

Williams won in straight sets against Wang Qiang in the quarterfinal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 03, 2019

No. 8 Serena Williams advanced to the 2019 U.S. Open semifinal in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) over No. 18 Wang Qiang on Tuesday, keeping the hopes of her 24th Grand Slam title alive with her 100th career U.S. Open win.

Williams, 37, jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first set, hitting deep and heavy to create difficulty for Wang, who struggled to absorb the pace. Two unforced errors, including a double fault, from Wang put Williams up 4-0 before Wang got on the board after Williams's lob flies long. Williams quickly clinched the set afterward, rifling a forehand crosscourt to take the first set 6-1.

Williams's momentum carried over to a dominant second set from the six-time U.S. Open champion, who won the match in just 44 minutes. Williams finished with 25 winners and 10 unforced errors. Wang was unable to tally a single winner, committing 13 unforced errors.

Williams will face 24-year-old Elina Svitolina, ranked No. 5, in the semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Williams is 4–1 against Svitolina but lost the pair's last meeting at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message