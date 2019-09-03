No. 8 Serena Williams advanced to the 2019 U.S. Open semifinal in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) over No. 18 Wang Qiang on Tuesday, keeping the hopes of her 24th Grand Slam title alive with her 100th career U.S. Open win.

Williams, 37, jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first set, hitting deep and heavy to create difficulty for Wang, who struggled to absorb the pace. Two unforced errors, including a double fault, from Wang put Williams up 4-0 before Wang got on the board after Williams's lob flies long. Williams quickly clinched the set afterward, rifling a forehand crosscourt to take the first set 6-1.

Hot Start for Serena 🔥



She gets the early break on Wang in their QF match in Ashe...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/KRONgE7l8o — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

Poise + Power 💪@serenawilliams races out of the gate and takes the first set 6-1 over Wang...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dEThovJMzY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

Williams's momentum carried over to a dominant second set from the six-time U.S. Open champion, who won the match in just 44 minutes. Williams finished with 25 winners and 10 unforced errors. Wang was unable to tally a single winner, committing 13 unforced errors.

Williams will face 24-year-old Elina Svitolina, ranked No. 5, in the semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Williams is 4–1 against Svitolina but lost the pair's last meeting at the 2016 Rio Olympics.