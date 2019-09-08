Rafael Nadal Becomes Emotional During Tribute Video After U.S. Open Victory

This is what it's all about for Rafael Nadal.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 08, 2019

This is what it's all about for Rafael Nadal.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion won the U.S. Open on Sunday, outlasting Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4) after nearly five hours. 

Following the win, Nadal fell to the floor.

He then became emotional ahead of the trophy presentation. 

The second-seeded Nadal’s victory Sunday moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

This one did not come easily, even though Nadal took the first two sets and was ahead by a break at 3-2 in the third. Medvedev came back by shifting styles and breaking Nadal in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth before Nadal came out on top.

Medvedev even had jokes, asking during the trophy presentation if he had won, "what would they show?" instead of the tribute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

