This is what it's all about for Rafael Nadal.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion won the U.S. Open on Sunday, outlasting Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4) after nearly five hours.

Following the win, Nadal fell to the floor.

5 sets in nearly 5 hours...



An EPIC way to win your 4th title in Flushing Meadows!



🙌 @rafaelnadal 🙌#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dn3Krln0m1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2019

He then became emotional ahead of the trophy presentation.

Tears from Nadal as he watches a tribute video of his Grand Slam wins on the screen inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. 😢#USOpen #BeGrand pic.twitter.com/bOB209VmMl — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 9, 2019

The second-seeded Nadal’s victory Sunday moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

This one did not come easily, even though Nadal took the first two sets and was ahead by a break at 3-2 in the third. Medvedev came back by shifting styles and breaking Nadal in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth before Nadal came out on top.

Medvedev even had jokes, asking during the trophy presentation if he had won, "what would they show?" instead of the tribute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report