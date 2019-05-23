The 2019 French Open begins Sunday, May 26 in Paris.

Qualifying rounds kicked off on Monday and the tournament will conclude June 9 with the men's final.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal leads the men's side, entering the tournament fresh off of his first title of 2019 that came after a win over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open last Sunday. Roger Federer is also expected to feature in France in what would be his first appearance at the tournament since 2015.

On the women's side, Simona Halep is also returning to Paris to defend her title. Youngster Naomi Osaka, who is seeking a third straight Grand Slam win after victories in the U.S. and Australian Opens, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens enter as the favorites behind Halep.

The tournament will be televised by Tennis Channel and NBC in the United States. Check out a complete TV schedule for the 2019 French Open below.

Date Round Time TV Channel Sunday, May 26 First Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Monday, May 27 First Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Monday, May 27 First Round Noon-3 p.m. NBC Tuesday, May 28 First Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Wednesday, May 29 Second Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Thursday, May 30 Second Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Friday, May 31 Third Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Saturday, June 1 Third Round 6 a.m. - Noon Tennis Saturday, June 1 Third Round Noon - 3 p.m. NBC Sunday, June 2 Round of 16 6 a.m. - Noon Tennis Sunday, June 2 Round of 16 Noon - 3 p.m. NBC Monday, June 3 Round of 16 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Tuesday, June 4 Men's and Women's Quarterfinals 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis Wednesday, June 5 Men's and Women's Quarterfinals 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis Thursday, June 6 Women's Semifinals 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis Thursday, June 6 Women's Semifinals 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC Friday, June 7 Men's Semifinal 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tennis Friday, June 7 Men's Semifinal 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC Saturday, June 8 Women's Final, Men's Doubles Final 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC Sunday, June 9 Women's Doubles Final 5:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Tennis Sunday, June 9 Men's Final 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC

The French Open can also be streamed live on Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now. If you subscribe to Tennis Channel, you can watch online.