Complete 2019 French Open TV Schedule: Channels, Times, Live Stream

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 2019 French Open begins on Sunday, May 26.

By Emily Caron
May 23, 2019

The 2019 French Open begins Sunday, May 26 in Paris. 

Qualifying rounds kicked off on Monday and the tournament will conclude June 9 with the men's final.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal leads the men's side, entering the tournament fresh off of his first title of 2019 that came after a win over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open last Sunday. Roger Federer is also expected to feature in France in what would be his first appearance at the tournament since 2015.

On the women's side, Simona Halep is also returning to Paris to defend her title. Youngster Naomi Osaka, who is seeking a third straight Grand Slam win after victories in the U.S. and Australian Opens, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens enter as the favorites behind Halep.

The tournament will be televised by Tennis Channel and NBC in the United States. Check out a complete TV schedule for the 2019 French Open below. 

Date Round Time TV Channel
Sunday, May 26 First Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis
Monday, May 27 First Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis
Monday, May 27 First Round Noon-3 p.m. NBC
Tuesday, May 28 First Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis
Wednesday, May 29 Second Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis
Thursday, May 30 Second Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.  Tennis
Friday, May 31 Third Round 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis
Saturday, June 1 Third Round 6 a.m. - Noon Tennis
Saturday, June 1 Third Round Noon - 3 p.m. NBC
Sunday, June 2 Round of 16 6 a.m. - Noon Tennis
Sunday, June 2 Round of 16 Noon - 3 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 3 Round of 16 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis
Tuesday, June 4 Men's and Women's Quarterfinals 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis
Wednesday, June 5 Men's and Women's Quarterfinals 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis
Thursday, June 6 Women's Semifinals 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis
Thursday, June 6 Women's Semifinals 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC
Friday, June 7 Men's Semifinal 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tennis
Friday, June 7 Men's Semifinal 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 8 Women's Final, Men's Doubles Final 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC
Sunday, June 9 Women's Doubles Final 5:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Tennis
Sunday, June 9 Men's Final 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC

The French Open can also be streamed live on Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial now. If you subscribe to Tennis Channel, you can watch online

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message