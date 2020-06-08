The Tennis Channel will air the "All-Star Fantasy Showdown" to virtually determine the greatest tennis players of all-time.

The tournament will pit tennis greats like Pete Sampras and Roger Federer or Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova against each other in the simulated, virtual tournament. It will air on Tennis Channel with actual head-to-head classic matches starting Monday at 1 p.m. ET. The 32-man singles draw opens with a match between eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi and 1998 French Open champion Carlos Moya.

The women's tournament will begin on June 15 when Hall of Famers Justine Henin and Amelie Mauresmo battle at 1 p.m. ET. The event will run Monday through Friday for two consecutive weeks and include weekend recaps of the best men's and women's competitions. Tennis Channel Live will also look at each days' matches with a one-hour studio show at noon ET. Host Steve Weissman will be joined by analysts and former players, including Hall of Famers Lindsay Davenport and Tracy Austin, to discuss the competitions.

Tennis Channel brought together a panel of experts to seed draws, select the head-to-head matches and determine which players will advance throughout the tournament; the outcome of each actual match that airs will correspond with the All-Star Fantasy Showdown result. The event will pit tennis icons such as Sampras, Agassi, Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick in the men's tournament. The women's field includes Serena and Venus Williams, Sharapova, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki and more.

Fans can view "All-Star Fantasy Showdown" draws and tournament brackets at www.tennis.com. You can watch the matches Monday through Friday on the Tennis Channel starting at 1 p.m. ET. On-demand matches will be available on the Digital subscription service Tennis Channel Plus.