Report: U.S. Open to Be Held as Scheduled Without Fans

The United States Tennis Association will announce this week its plans to hold the 2020 U.S. Open as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, according to the New York Times' Christopher Clarey.

The U.S. Open will be held without spectators, per Clarey. The tournament is still subject to formal government approval.

"Our team has literally worked around the clock to figure out a way we can have the U.S. Open and do it in a safe way," USTA president Patrick Galbraith said on a conference call on June 10, per Clarey. "Without having close social contact, we feel if one player gets it, it's not going to spread. Our infectious disease specialists are confident on that. They are going to be pulled out of the environment, but you have to have close contact to get this."

The U.S. Open will be the second Grand Slam in 2020. The French Open has been postponed to September, and Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since 1945.

2019 champion Rafael Nadal has expressed his concerns about playing the 2020 U.S. Open in New York. Four-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer won't participate after undergoing right knee surgery in February.