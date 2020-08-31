American teenager Coco Gauff had a short run at the U.S. Open after falling to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, Monday.

During the first-round match, Gauff's struggles were apparent early on at Louis Armstrong Stadium. She dropped the first set, 6–3, but rallied to win the first two games of the second set. However, the 16-year-old struggled with her serve throughout the day.

Gauff reminded fans why she loves to battle and took advantage of Sevastova's forehand errors to win the final three games of the second set, 7–5, and force a third set.

Although they remained close early on, Sevastova pulled away to win the final set, 6–4, to knock out Gauff. The young superstar's serve worried many, as well as her 13 double faults against Sevastova.

Gauff, who is currently ranked No. 52 in the world, had an incredible run at the 2019 U.S. Open, which culminated in her facing No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round. Osaka beat Gauff, 6-3, 6-0, sparking an emotional conversation between the two stars following their match. Osaka appeared to dole out advice to Gauff, who became the youngest woman to reach the tournament's third round since 1991.