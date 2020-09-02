Top-Seeded Pliskova Loses in Second Round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova has been upset in the second round of the U.S. Open by Caroline Garcia of France.

Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).

It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open.

Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career.

Garcia, ranked 50th, beat Pliskova for the fourth time in their seven meetings.