Serena Williams moved into the U.S. Open semifinals after rallying past Tsvetana Pironkova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Williams has now played three consecutive three-set matches.

Williams advanced Wednesday after quickly dropping the opening set. She then dropped serve early in the second set, but recovered to win the second set 6-3. In the third set Williams cruised, sealing her 44th win at a Grand Slam after dropping the opening set.

For the match, Williams finished with 20 aces compared to just four from Pironkova. Williams in total won 98 points compared to 86 for Pironkova.

Williams, who is looking to win her 24th major—a mark that would tie Margaret Court's all-time record—will next face the winner of Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens.

Williams has now made 11 straight U.S. Open semifinals. She reached the final in both 2018 and 2019, losing to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu.

She has not won a Grand Slam since 2017, when she won the Australian Open.

Pironkova was playing her first tournament since 2017 after giving birth in 2018.