August 25, 2021
TENNIS
2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams Withdraws From 2021 U.S. Open

Twenty-three-time major singles champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as she rehabs a torn hamstring.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

Williams hasn't competed since injuring her hamstring in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June. Now ranked No. 22 on the WTA Tour, Williams skipped last week’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati to allow herself more time to recover.

Williams, who turns 40 next month, is just the latest big name declining to participate in this year's U.S. Open. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and defending men's champion Dominic Thiem will also miss the tournament, which begins Monday.

Williams is a six-time U.S. Open singles champion, with her most recent title coming in 2014. She made the semifinals last year, losing to Victoria Azarenka. 

As noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, this summer marks the first Grand Slam event without Williams, Federer, or Nadal in the main singles draw since the 1997 U.S. Open.

Williams's 23 Grand Slam singles titles are a record in the professional era, and just one shy of Margaret Court's record of 24 Major singles titles. She last won a Grand Slam event in January 2017 at the Australian Open.

