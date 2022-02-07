Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Peng Shuai Calls Concern For Her Well-Being ‘Enormous Misunderstanding’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on “an enormous misunderstanding” and she denied having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault.

L’Equipe, which specializes in sports news, published the interview Monday. The publication said it spoke to the tennis player a day earlier in a Beijing hotel in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee.

Also Monday, the International Olympic Committee released a statement saying IOC President Thomas Bach had dinner with Peng on Saturday, and she attended the China-Norway curling match with IOC member Kirsty Coventry.

The newspaper said it had to submit questions in advance and that a Chinese Olympic committee official sat in on the discussion and translated her comments from Chinese.

The newspaper published her comments verbatim – which it said was another pre-condition for interview – in question-and-answer form.

Daily Cover: Why Did the WTA Risk Everything for Peng Shuai?

SI Recommends

L’Equipe asked Peng about a post in November on her verified account on a leading Chinese social media platform, Weibo, which kicked off a storm of international concern about her.

In that post, Peng wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals. Her post also said they had sex once seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that.

Peng briefly disappeared from public view, then appeared at some promotional appearances arranged by the government. The interview with L’Equipe was her first sit-down discussion with non-Chinese media since the accusation.

But speaking to L’Equipe, Peng denied having accused Zhang of assault.

“Sexual assault? I never said that anyone made me submit to a sexual assault,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.

“This post resulted in an enormous misunderstanding from the outside world,” she also said. “My wish is that the meaning of this post no longer be skewed.”

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mike tirico
Olympics

Mike Tirico to Broadcast Remainder of Olympics From U.S.

The broadcaster will return to the United States and conduct remote broadcasts, along with a stop in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl.

Alvin Kamara at the Pro Bowl.
NFL

Alvin Kamara Arrested for Battery After Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

The alleged incident, which was reported by a person at a local hospital, occurred on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

caitlin clark
College Basketball

Caitlin Clark Puts on Shooting Clinic for Career-High 46 Points

The National Player of the Year candidate drained threes from all over Sunday, scoring over half of Iowa's points in a 98-90 defeat.

Lovie Smith
NFL

Report: Texans in Discussions With Lovie Smith for HC Job

The team’s defensive coordinator is now reportedly a prime candidate to become the head coach.

Mikaela Shiffrin stands with her skis after a giant slalom run
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Crashes Out Of Beijing Debut

She missed a gate in her first giant slalom run.

busch light clash
Racing

Joey Logano Wins Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum

The racing world headed West for the first-ever event held at the historic football stadium, with Logano leading the 23-car grid.

Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (center) and LeBron James (right) sit on the bench.
NBA

LeBron, AD Address Westbrook’s Struggles vs. Knicks

Both star players think Westbrook is second-guessing himself.

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots the ball while Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Cavs Gear Up for Playoffs With Caris LeVert

Cleveland pushed in its most valuable trade chip for Indiana's second-leading scorer. Is this the move that puts the Cavaliers over the top?