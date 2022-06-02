Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Coco Gauff Reaches First Grand Slam Final at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff sat plain-faced in her French Open changeover chair after moving one set away from her first Grand Slam final at 18 — just 18! — and calmly snacked on some cut-up pieces of pineapple and other fruit, seemingly without a care in the world.

Her opponent in Thursday’s semifinals at Roland Garros, Martina Trevisan, was taking a medical timeout so her right thigh could be treated and taped by a trainer. It was the sort of delay that might rattle some players, might make them cool off, relinquish momentum, think too much about what was at stake.

Not Gauff. Not on this sunny, breezy afternoon at Court Philippe Chatrier. When the American arrived in Paris, she celebrated her recent high school graduation by posing for cap-and-gown photos near the Eiffel Tower while holding her diploma. After wrapping up a 6-3, 6-1 victory over the 59th-ranked Trevisan, Gauff will be back in that stadium on Saturday to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the championship.

The 18th-seeded Gauff, who turned 18 in March, is the youngest finalist at the clay-court major tournament since 2001, when Kim Clijsters was the runner-up a day after her 18th birthday.

Gauff has won all 12 sets she has played over the past two weeks. She did not need to navigate the most arduous path to get this far: Because of all manner of surprising results and early exits by top players from the bracket, she has faced only one seeded foe so far, No. 31 Elise Mertens.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Now comes someone who will present a much tougher test and will require a higher level of quality. Swiatek is not only already a Grand Slam champion — she won the French Open in 2020 — but is unbeaten in her past 34 matches after eliminating No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

The men’s semifinals are Friday, with 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal playing No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic facing No. 8 Casper Ruud.

Swiatek has won her past five tournaments, last losing in February, against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The only Polish player to win a major singles title in tennis is now on a winning streak that equals one Serena Williams had in 2013. The only longer run this century was a 35-match unbeaten stretch by Venus Williams in 2000.

Swiatek and Kasatkina were even at 2-all. But Swiatek claimed 10 of the last 11 games.

Gauff and Trevisan were even at 3-all. But Gauff claimed nine of the last 10 games.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

‘The Match’ with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, cohosted by J.J. Watt (center)
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Basically Used ‘The Match’ to Relentlessly Mock Josh Allen’s Weight

He hit Allen with a slew of one-liners about his size during the show.

By Jimmy Traina
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Fred Jackson on the Buffalo Bills sideline.
Play
NFL

Fred Jackson Hints That Ryan Fitzpatrick May Be Retiring

The two were teammates in Buffalo for four seasons.

By Daniel Chavkin
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots during NBA basketball practice in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Warriors are scheduled to host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
Play
Betting

NBA Finals MVP Betting Primer

Steph Curry is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win his first Finals MVP. What’s the case for Curry and other stars to win the award?

By Kyle Wood
Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Masvidal Claims Innocence in Alleged Attack on Covington

Leading up to Friday's iKON FC 3, Masvidal shared his thoughts on a potential trial.

By Justin Barrasso
Darrelle Revis on the New York Jets.
NFL

Jets Adding Three Former Star Players To Team’s Ring Of Honor

Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson will all be honored in the fall.

By Daniel Chavkin
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Women's Tennis

Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Streak, Advances to Second French Open Final

The rising Polish star tied a mark set by Serena Williams following her win on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Arkansas Announces Contract Extension for Sam Pittman

The deal will tie Pittman to the Razorbacks through at least the 2026 season.

By Mike McDaniel
May 31, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (48) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Assessing the Impact of Limiting MLB Rosters to 13 Pitchers

This rule should boost offense and curb pitching dominance, though it’s unclear how much of a difference it will make.

By Emma Baccellieri