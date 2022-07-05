Nick Kyrgios to Appear in Court Following Assault Charge, per Report

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is reportedly due to appear in court next month following an alleged assault of his former girlfriend in December 2021, according to Australia’s The Canberra Times.

Police told the Canberra Times that Kyrgios, who is currently in the United Kingdom for the grass-court Grand Slam, faces an Aug. 2 court date.

Jason Moffett, a lawyer representing Kyrgios, said he has been briefed on the matter and that the 27-year-old player is aware of the charge.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” Moffett told the newspaper.

“[Kyrgios] doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release,” Moffett continued.

Kyrgios, the No. 40 player in the world, is slated to take on Chile’s Cristian Garín in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday. It will be the third time Kyrgios has played in a quarterfinal match at a Grand Slam, but he has never advanced past this round.

Although Kyrgios has found success on the court this past week, his time at the All England Club hasn’t been without controversy. He was fined $10,000 for spitting in the direction of a spectator at the end of his first-round match at the tournament and $4,000 for using an audible obscenity during his win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.