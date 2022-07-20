Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic on US Open Entry List, But May Not Play

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official US Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament—and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, as of now, because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan.

Asked after that defeat whether she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When she was asked specifically about returning to the US Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”

She missed the hard-court tournament in New York last year after hurting her leg at Wimbledon. But Williams made it to at least the semifinals in each of her 11 most recent appearances at the US Open.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country over his vaccine status and has said since that he will not get COVID-19 shots just to be able to participate in tournaments.

The United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, which is why Djokovic needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami earlier this season, and can’t compete at the Cincinnati Masters next month or the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In its news release announcing the entry lists, the U.S. Tennis Association said: “The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.”

Djokovic was able to play in the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Rafael Nadal, and at Wimbledon, which he won for his 21st Grand Slam title.

Only Nadal, with 22 major championships, has more among men in the history of tennis.

After his triumph at Wimbledon, where he beat Nick Kyrgios in the final, Djokovic said that he “would love” to enter the US Open, but added: “I’m not planning to get vaccinated.”

Djokovic has won three championships at Flushing Meadows and has been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including a year ago. His loss in the 2021 final to Daniil Medvedev prevented Djokovic from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

More Tennis Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Stefon and Trevon Diggs try to catch a football
NFL

12 Hours with the Diggs Brothers

A day full of activities ended with images capturing the NFL stars’ personalities.

By Claire Kuwana15 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sideline.
College Football

Former Texas A&M DB Calls Out Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

The rivalry between the two SEC West schools is still growing.

By Zach Koons42 minutes ago
Aliyah Boston hold up a Final Four trophy.
Play
Women's College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Explains Why She Declined ESPYs Invite

The South Carolina star said she was hurt that ESPN decided to invite her only after social media noticed she was not initially invited.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Lakers star LeBron James attends the NBA Summer League game between the Lakers and the Suns.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Says He Doesn’t Care What Anyone Thinks Now

The Lakers star was asked if he thinks about missing before taking a big shot or the criticism that could come with it.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Nov 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the arena and the Canadian flag during the playing of the national anthem of Canada before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center.
NHL

Trudeau Rips Hockey Canada in Wake of Slush Fund Report

The fund reportedly was used to quietly settle claims of sexual abuse.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look on during a match.
Extra Mustard

Wrexham AFC Doc Shows Actors’ Journeys as Club’s Owners

The series premieres Aug. 24 on FX.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff2 hours ago
Montez Ford flexes in the ring during WWE Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘SummerSlam’ Rematch Could Be Montez Ford’s Big Break

Though he isn’t ready to leave partner Angelo Dawkins behind, the other half of the Street Profits has all the makings of a WWE singles star.

By Justin Barrasso2 hours ago