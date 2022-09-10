Tiafoe Overcome With Emotion in Interview After U.S. Open Loss (Video)

Frances Tiafoe’s spectacular run at the 2022 U.S. Open was finally brought to an end in the semifinals by Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

The 24-year-old American held on for more than four hours, but couldn’t withstand a final surge from the 19-year-old Spaniard and No. 3 player in the field, falling 6–7 (6), 6–3, 6–1, 6–7 (5), 6–3 in a match that lasted until nearly midnight in New York City.

Tiafoe, who inspired the likes of former first lady Michelle Obama and Wizards star Bradley Beal to come to Flushing Meadows to support him, became the first American man to make the semifinals of the U.S. Open since 2006. However, the Maryland native couldn’t help but feel like he came up just short of his ultimate goal: winning his country’s lone Grand Slam.

“I gave everything I had. Too good from Carlos tonight, but I gave everything I had,” Tiafoe said in his post-match interview with Patrick McEnroe. “I gave everything I had for the last two weeks. You know honestly, I came here wanting to win the U.S. Open and I feel like I let you guys down.

“This one really hurts,” Tiafoe added while holding back his emotions. “This one really, really hurts.”

Tiafoe’s run through the year’s final Grand Slam was not without its fair share of highlights. Among them was defeating 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the tournament.

Though he won’t get a chance to hoist the U.S. Open trophy this weekend, Tiafoe showed that he has the ability to compete for Grand Slam titles in the future, something that he vows to do again in New York.

“I’m happy I got to share the court on such a big stage with [Carlos],” Tiafoe said to the crowd Friday. “I’m gonna come back and I will win this thing one day.”

Alcaraz will advance to face Norway’s Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday where both players will compete to win their first major championship and earn the world No. 1 ranking.

