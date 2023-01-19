Djokovic Pleads With Umpire to Have Heckling Fan Removed (Video)

In Novak Djokovic’s second round Australian Open win over Frenchman Enzo Couacaud on Thursday, the Serbian was not too fond of a particular fan in the crowd.

The attendee repeatedly shouted towards Djokovic, as many fans do during matches, but the 21-time Grand Slam champion heard those chants as heckling and wanted the fan out of the stadium.

“The guy’s drunk out of his mind,” Djokovic said to the umpire, Fergus Murphy. “He's not here to watch tennis. He just wants to get in my head. So, I’m asking you, what are you going to do about it? You heard him at least 10 times. I heard him 50. What are you going to do about it? Get him out of the stadium.”

Djokovic was referencing four men dressed in “Where’s Waldo” costumes. They were later escorted out of Rod Laver Arena.

This incident came after Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said before the tournament that anyone heckling Djokovic would be removed from the grounds.

This “no boo” policy was put in place as Djokovic is one of the most controversial players in Australia after he was deported from the country last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He originally was dealt a three-year ban from Australia, but he received his visa ahead of the 2023 event to make his return to the country.