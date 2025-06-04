SI

Alexander Bublik Posts Hilarious, Five-Word Message After Loss to Jannik Sinner

Tim Capurso

Bublik poked fun at himself after his straight sets loss to Sinner.
Bublik poked fun at himself after his straight sets loss to Sinner. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Alexander Bublik's quarterfinal match against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner ended far sooner than he would have liked, as Sinner rolled to a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory. After the decisive loss, Bublik took to his account on Instagram and posted an amusing, self-deprecating recap of his match against the world's top player.

"I almost got him guys," Bublik amusingly wrote.

Sarcastic humor, especially at the expense of oneself, is always funny. But to be fair to Bublik, he did raise his level of play in the second set, pushing Sinner and even taking five games off the Italian. And while Bublik fired off five aces, collected 22 winners and showed off his touch with 21 drop shots, ultimately, his own unforced errors as well as Sinner's top-tier play proved to be too much for him.

For the tournament as a whole, Bublik has nothing to be ashamed of. The Russian-born Kazakhstani player reached the quarterfinals of a major for the first time in his career, dispatching two top 10 players in Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper along the way. Ranked 62nd in the world entering the French Open, Bublik is set to return to the top 50 after his successful run at Roland Garros.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Tennis