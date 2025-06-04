Alexander Bublik Posts Hilarious, Five-Word Message After Loss to Jannik Sinner
Alexander Bublik's quarterfinal match against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner ended far sooner than he would have liked, as Sinner rolled to a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory. After the decisive loss, Bublik took to his account on Instagram and posted an amusing, self-deprecating recap of his match against the world's top player.
"I almost got him guys," Bublik amusingly wrote.
Sarcastic humor, especially at the expense of oneself, is always funny. But to be fair to Bublik, he did raise his level of play in the second set, pushing Sinner and even taking five games off the Italian. And while Bublik fired off five aces, collected 22 winners and showed off his touch with 21 drop shots, ultimately, his own unforced errors as well as Sinner's top-tier play proved to be too much for him.
For the tournament as a whole, Bublik has nothing to be ashamed of. The Russian-born Kazakhstani player reached the quarterfinals of a major for the first time in his career, dispatching two top 10 players in Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper along the way. Ranked 62nd in the world entering the French Open, Bublik is set to return to the top 50 after his successful run at Roland Garros.