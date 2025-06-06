Carlos Alcaraz Was All Class After Opponent Lorenzo Musetti Retired Due to Injury
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz showed exemplary sportsmanship following his triumph over Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal of the French Open in Paris on Friday.
Musetti, demonstrating the good form that had allowed him to upset two top-20 players en route to his first major semifinal, took the first set from an uneven Alcaraz, who gritted out a tiebreak to win the second set and even the match. The Spaniard then went into a zone, cruising to a 6-0 victory in the third set, and looked to be on track for a win in the fourth set when Musetti appeared to suffer an injury. Towards the end of the third set, Musetti began to receive treatment on his left thigh. Then, after going down 0-2 in the fourth set, Musetti appeared to motion towards his player's box that he was finished, and tapped on the net, retiring due to injury.
Alcaraz, shook hands with the Italian, then, rather than celebrate his 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0, 2-0 victory, he stood on the court and politely applauded Musetti as he walked off. He even implored the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier to do the same.
It was not the way Musetti, who was playing well early in the match, wanted one of the best tournament showings of his ATP Tour career to end. And it was certainly not the way Alcaraz wanted to win.
Clearly empathizing with his opponent, Alcaraz showed class and good sportsmanship.