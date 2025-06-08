SI

Carlos Alcaraz’s Small Gesture to Jannik Sinner During French Open Was All Class

Kristen Wong

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts to a point during his match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy match on day 13 at Roland Garros Stadium.
The French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has been a nail-biting one so far, with Alcaraz fighting his way back into the second set after dropping the first, 4-6.

Early on in the second set, Alcaraz showed why he isn't only one of the world's best tennis players—he is also one of the classiest. At deuce, Sinner hit a serve that was called out by the ump. But Alcaraz seemed to disagree with the ump's call, and he personally walked over to where the ball hit the clay court and determined that it was in based on the mark it left.

Alcaraz told the ump Sinner's serve was in and, in doing so, conceded the point. Catch that classy moment below:

Sunday's match marks the first time Alcaraz and Sinner are playing each other in a final, and it's pretty clear the two hold plenty of respect for each other as they vie for the Roland Garros title. We'll see if Alcaraz can come back to win this one.

