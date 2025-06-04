Coco Gauff Becomes Youngest Player in 25 Years to Achieve Impressive French Open Feat
Coco Gauff is in some good company in terms of French Open history.
Gauff defeated fellow American Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, advancing to the semifinals at Roland Garros for the second consecutive year. The victory was also Gauff's 25th at the French Open. At 21 years old, Gauff is the youngest player to net 25 career wins at Roland Garros since five-time major winner Martina Hingis back in 2000. Hingis was 19 years old when she reached the mark in Paris.
Gauff was not at her best against Keys, as she had 10 double faults and made 41 unforced errors. But she managed to hold her nerve in the tightest moments of the match, including when, after squandering a double service break and a 4-1 lead in the second set, she broke Keys again to move ahead 5-4 and eventually win the set on serve.
Gauff, drawing upon what she calls her "will to win," ultimately gritted out a tough victory in the match.
"It was not an easy match and I'm very happy to get through it and I'm just so excited to be in the semifinals back here again," Gauff said after the match. "I have a lot more work left to do but I'm going to savor this one today."
She'll play French wild card Lois Boisson in the semifinal on Thursday.