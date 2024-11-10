Coco Gauff Had Message for Her Haters After Winning WTA Finals Title
Coco Gauff added another big title to her resume on Saturday by capturing her first WTA Finals title after beating Qinwen Zheng in a three-set thriller, 3–6, 6–4, 7–6.
The 20-year-old had an up-and-down season, reaching two major semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open, but falling short from winning another major title. She heard her fair share of criticism from the tennis world based on her performances this year.
So, winning the year-end title increased her confidence and inspired her to write a message on social media to her "haters." She wanted to instead focused on her "supporters."
"Also, I know tend to focus on 'doubters/haters' but this one is really for all of my supporters!" Gauff wrote. "Ya’ll held it down for me win or lose! I thank you for that. I see you and I appreciate you. And I know some of you are a little bit petty like me so it does feel nice to silence them for a bit."
Gauff now has won nine WTA titles in her career. She's currently ranked No. 3 in the world and will likely end the season holding this seed.