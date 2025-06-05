Coco Gauff Offered Profound Perspective When Discussing Nerves for French Open Final
Coco Gauff is headed back to her first French Open final since 2022, and her first major final since she won the U.S. Open in '23.
There will be a lot of pressure on the 21-year-old to capture another major title, especially over her opponent, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. So, how does Gauff handle all that pressure of competing in a major final? She reminds herself that losing the final isn't the end of the world, or her career.
Gauff offered a very profound perspective on Thursday when discussing any potential nerves heading into Saturday's final.
“I think just realizing how minuscule [the final] is," Gauff said in response to not letting her nerves get out of control. "Everyone is dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final. Also realizing how many players wanted to be in this position. I’m sure there are hundreds of players that would kill to win or lose a final. So just knowing that makes me realize how lucky and privileged I am to be in this position.
"At first I thought it’d be the end of the world if I lost. And you know, the sun still rose the next day. So knowing regardless of the result, the sun will still rise. Especially being in a city like Paris, I was walking around the next day and no one knew that I lost. No one cared. Some people know who I am but not everyone. Just realizing how big the moment seems in our lives is not as big in the grand scheme of things.”
Such a wise response for such a young player.
Gauff obviously will want to win on Saturday during the final on Court Philippe-Chatrier, but as she states, it won't be the end of the world for her if she takes home the second-place trophy. Her career is far from over, and she will definitely have more opportunities to win majors.