Coco Gauff Was Overcome With Emotion After Winning French Open Title
Coco Gauff beat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) to win the French Open on Saturday afternoon, claiming the second Grand Slam singles title of her career.
Gauff, who just turned 21 in March, defeated Madison Keys and Lois Boisson on her path to the final and became the first American woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the title in Paris.
In the third set, Sabalenka gained some momentum despite being down a couple games and ultimately made Gauff serve for the title. After teetering on the brink of a few championship points, Gauff finally did it. She won.
Gauff immediately collapsed on the clay and looked visibly stunned at what just happened. She then looked for her parents in the stands and sent them an adorable heart-hand gesture.
“Oh my God,” Gauff appeared to say. “Oh my God."
Here's another angle of the special moment:
Gauff has now earned her first major title since winning the 2023 U.S. Open on home soil—and what a way to do it. Congrats, Coco.