Daniil Medvedev Fined Whopping $76K for His Actions at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev was handed some hefty fines for his actions at this year's Australian Open. He was fined $10,000 for banging his racket against the net and damaging a camera in the process, then he was fined $66,000 for his actions in his second round loss to Learner Tien and because he didn't attend his media session after.
Together, Medvedev's total fine comes out to a whopping $76,000. By reaching the second round, Medvedev made $124,000 for playing in the tournament, so most of his earnings will go towards his fine. Yikes.
Here Medvedev is talking about how surprisingly durable the camera was as he damaged his racket more than the camera.
It was expected for Medvedev to receive fines for his actions in the first two rounds of the Australian Open, but the amount is what is shocking.
The $76,000 now makes Medvedev's fine the fifth most expensive in tennis history, via The Tennis Gazette. Novak Djokovic still holds that unfortunate record with his $267,500 fine he earned at the 2020 U.S. Open after he was disqualified from the tournament following him hitting a ball at a line judge's throat (on accident).
It was a frustrating Australian Open run for Medvedev, who was the runner-up last year. He's a three-time Australian Open runner-up, and this year, he didn't even advance to the second week. Both of his matches were five-set thrillers, with his second round upset lasting until after 3 a.m. in Melbourne. His nearly five-hour match vs. Tien included three tiebreaks.