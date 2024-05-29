Tennis Fans Wowed by Iga Swiatek's Heroic Comeback vs. Naomi Osaka at French Open

Iga Swiatek saves a match point and wins the last five games to beat Naomi Osaka 7-6 1-6 7-5 in a Chatrier THRILLER.



It was Osaka’s best performance for years, until suddenly it wasn’t.



But Swiatek sure wins a lot of close matches these days.



What an occasion.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SDkMcj6VXs