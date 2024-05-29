Tennis Fans Wowed by Iga Swiatek's Heroic Comeback vs. Naomi Osaka at French Open
Iga Swiatek's campaign to repeat as a champion at this year's French Open looked to be in danger on Wednesday during the second round of the tournament.
Swiatek faced Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, and many fans compared the match to one of final caliber. Osaka forced a tiebreak in the first set, which Swiatek won, but then Osaka crushed her 6–1 in the second set.
The third set seemed to be in Osaka's favor right off the bat as the Japanese star took an early 4–1 lead. The World No. 1 won a game to make it 4–2, then Osaka pushed it to 5–2. The 2023 French Open champion then won five games in a row, saving some match points along the way, to capture the match in three sets.
There were some doubters during the match thinking Swiatek wouldn't be able to come back, but she proved them wrong as she heads into the third round, which begins on Friday.
Take a look at some of the social media reaction, which is full of fans in awe of Swiatek's performance.