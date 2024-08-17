Félix Auger-Aliassime–Jack Draper Duel Ends in Chaos Over Match-Point Call
Friday's match between Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Great Britain's Jack Draper at the Cincinnati Open was, in its opening stages, the reason people come to watch high-level tennis.
Auger-Aliassime took the first set 7–5, and Draper countered by winning the second 6–4. The outcome was in doubt up until the final point, when strange things began to happen.
Serving for the match, Draper appeared to drive a return into the ground before it popped up, clipped the net and landed in Auger-Aliassime's court. The umpire surprised everyone present by awarding the game, set and match to Draper.
Auger-Aliassime marched over to the chair and protested furiously.
"That's horrendous, what you just did," Auger-Aliassime said. "Did you not see the ball bounce on the floor?"
Replay appeared to back up Auger-Aliassime's claim, while Draper pled ignorance.
"I was too busy looking at [Auger-Aliassime]," Draper said post-match via the BBC. "I said, when the supervisor came on, that if it was a double bounce and that he saw it clearly then I would have 100% replayed the point."
The London native will meet Denmark's Holger Rune in a quarterfinal Saturday evening.