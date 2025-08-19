Iga Świątek Was So Fired Up to Capture First Cincinnati Open Title
After a win at Wimbledon, Iga Świątek continued her impressive summer by claiming the Cincinnati Open title Monday.
She defeated Italian and WTA world No. 9 Jasmine Paolini in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) to emerge with her first title at Cincinnati. Świątek made it to the semifinals in the WTA 1000 tournament in each of the past two years, and was now able to get the job done just ahead of the U.S. Open.
And she was absolutely fired up after the victory:
The Polish star and current world No. 3 has a quick turnaround for the U.S. Open. She's scheduled to play in the mixed doubles tournament at Flushing Meadows with Casper Ruud with the pair's first match slated for Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET against Americans Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys. The mixed doubles draw includes other star-studded pairs like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu who will all battle for a $1 million prize over a two-day span.
The first two rounds are scheduled to take place Tuesday, with the semifinals and finals slated for Wednesday—a quick burst before the men's and women's singles draws kick off on Sunday.
Świątek barely had time to celebrate her victory at Cincinnati as she probably had to go catch a flight to New York. But at least she got to cherish those few sweet moments on the court. With the win, she leaps Coco Gauff for the world No. 2 spot in the live rankings.